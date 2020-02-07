Man switches key fob to steal Ford F-450 from lot, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A man told police he switched key fobs to steal a Ford F-450 from the Ford of Ocala around 10 a.m. on Friday, according to the Ocala Police Department arrest affidavit.

James Malcolm Bonner, 51, is facing charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing and attempt to elude and resisting an officer without violence.

Police said the Ford dealership said Bonner switched keys to an F-450 and drove the vehicle off the lot without permission.

Investigators said police noticed the stolen vehicle in the parking lot at the Ocala North Shopping Center.

Once the officer flashed his lights at the stolen vehicle police said Bonner drove away from the officer.

Officers said a pursuit began and Bonner eventually got stuck after going off of the road.

Authorities said he exited the F-450 and tried to run from the officer.

Police said an officer used his taser to subdue Bonner.

Investigators said Bonner told police he obtained a blank key fob and went to the dealership.

Authorities said he told police the salesperson showed him an F-450 and he was allowed to hold the key fob to the actual truck.

Officers said he told police he switched the blank key fob from his packet with the actual key fob.

Police said Bonner told investigators when he was done looking at the F-450 he gave the blank key fob to the salesperson and drove away in the vehicle.

The vehicle is valued at $92,125, according to police.

Officers took the suspect to the Marion County Jail.

During the pursuit, police said Vanguard High School was placed on a brief code yellow.