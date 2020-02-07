Palm Coast man nearly runs over deputy attempting to flee drug arrest, authorities say

PALM COAST, Fla. – A Flagler County deputy attempting to stop a driver with marijuana in his cup holder was injured Thursday after he was dragged by the suspect’s car, according to the arrest report.

Deputy Philip Conway was on foot patrol near a gas station and smoke shop in Palm Coast when he said he saw Elisha Payne-Clark, 22, walk into the smoke shop. According to the report, Payne-Clark is known to authorities and the area is known for narcotics.

Conway said he approached Payne-Clark’s vehicle where the 22-year-old was sitting and saw a bag of marijuana in the center console cup holder. As the deputy asked the suspect to step out of the car, he said Payne-Clark attempted to put the car in drive. When Conway tried to gain control of the suspect, Payne-Clark put the car into reverse and slammed on the gas, according to the report.

Payne-Clark crashed into another car in the parking lot as the deputy had a hold of the suspect’s sweater, the report said. Conway said Payne-Clark put the car in drive, dragging the deputy with the car.

The deputy let go of the suspect’s sweater but injured his head and wrist when he fell, according to the report.

Payne-Clark hit another vehicle as he continued to flee, heading west on Palm Coast Parkway into oncoming traffic, deputies said.

Payne-Clark was arrested on Friday after his girlfriend reported her car stolen, the same car that was used during the encounter with the deputy outside the smoke shop.

After speaking with the girlfriend deputies said she recanted her statement about the vehicle being stolen. She told deputies Payne-Clark told her to tell authorities it was stolen and she was scared so she did what he asked.

Payne-Clark was arrested Friday after deputies tracked him to his girlfriend’s apartment.

While he was being taken into custody deputies say Payne-Clark mocked them, saying “I got money,” and “I be out on bond.”

Payne-Clark was charged with aggravated battery on a law-enforcement officer, resisting with violence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident and driving without a driver’s License.

Flagler County jail records show he is being held without bail.

According to the Flager County Sheriff’s Office, Payne-Clark has an extensive criminal history dating back to 2016.

“I am very thankful that Deputy Conway was not seriously injured or killed as a result of this dirtbag’s reckless behavior. This is a case that could have had a tragic outcome,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This guy clearly has no respect for anyone. Not for the public’s safety, not for his girlfriend’s property, and especially not for the deputy’s that he could have seriously injured or killed with his reckless behavior. He is a career criminal who is back behind bars where he belongs. He needs to go to prison for a very long time.”