Daytona Beach police search for man wanted in connection with shooting during argument

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a shooting during an argument.

Terrell Jones, 26, is a convicted felon who investigators believe used a firearm to shoot Dewayne Gaddy, 38, early Friday in the victim’s residence at the Mt. Carmel Apartments on North Lincoln Street, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Investigators were notified of the incident about eight hours after it occurred, police said, prompting investigators to go to the apartment complex shortly afterward.

Police said detectives discovered that Jones and his girlfriend, identified by police as Geneiva Reeves, 27, attempted to clean up the crime scene with the use of bleach and also tried to dispose of evidence by throwing it into a communal garbage dumpster at the apartment complex.

Investigators recovered the evidence from the dumpster and found more evidence of what happened in the apartment, which is also listed as Reeves’ address, police said.

Reeves is in custody on a charge of accessory after the fact to attempted second-degree murder, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department. She has been booked at Volusia County Jail.

Geneiva Reeves (Courtesy: Daytona Beach Police Department)

Police said Gaddy was discovered by investigators nearly 12 hours after the shooting in a Winnebago parked in the backyard of a home on Jefferson Street.

Gaddy was found with a gunshot wound on his forehead, police said.

Paramedics took Gaddy to Halifax Health Medical Center. Police said he remained in critical condition Saturday.

The Daytona Beach Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Jones on charges of attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.

Jones is described by police as a black man who is about 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs abound 195 pounds. Police said his last known address is in Daytona Beach.

Jones is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Anyone who may know Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective David Dinardi immediately at 386-671-5219 or email DinardiDavid@dbpd.us regarding Case 200002441, police said.