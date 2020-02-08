Man crashes into school bus in Brevard County, leaves scene, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers arrested a man accused of crashing into a school bus and leaving the scene of the crash in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Brian Curt Walker, 51, is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash and driving on a suspended license.

Investigators said the crash happened in the area of Barnes Boulevard and Riomar Drive around 2:55 p.m. on Friday.

The bus was in front of the car and while the bus was stopped the car ran into the back of the bus, according to investigators.

FHP said the man left the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Students were on the bus at the time of the crash, no one was injured in the incident.

Walker was transported to the Brevard County Jail.