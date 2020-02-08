Precautionary boil water notice issued for areas of Snug Harbor

BAREFOOT BAY, Fla. – Residents in areas of Snug Harbor will be under a precautionary boil water notice beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Residents will need to boil their water while crews repair a leaking fire hydrant.

The boil water notice applies to residents living at:

Cedarbark

Agawam

Black Hawk

Boxelder

Chasta and Senne road

Buckhorn

Algonquin and Snug Harbor Lakes places

Bannock and Bison streets

Fox Hunter Circle

Great Bear Lake and Dracena drives

Long Horn

Montauk and Niantic avenues

Hammer Stone Court.

To make the repair water will need to be turned off for approximately four to six hours.

Signs will be in place indicating the boil water notice is in effect.

“As a precaution, it is advised that residents in the areas affected boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used,” a news release said.

According to officials, the precautionary boil water notice will stay in effect until the water is safe to drink.

For more information, contact the Brevard County Utility Services Department by calling 321-952-4610.