21-year-old woman dies after being ejected from car, troopers say

SUMPTER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after troopers said the car she was in collided with a tree and flipped in Sumpter County.

Alexes Olivia Matthews, 21, was riding in a car with three other people Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the 2013 Chevy Cruz was driving west on East Noble Avenue approaching the intersection of Jasper Street around 4 a.m.

Before getting to the intersection, troopers said the driver lost control of the car which drove across the roadway and onto the shoulder.

The car then pulled back onto the road before exiting the highway a second time.

The car went onto the north shoulder and rotated counter-clockwise, collided with a tree, rotated clockwise and overturned, troopers said.

As the car flipped, Matthews was ejected from the car, troopers said.

The car came to a stop on top of Matthews, according to a news release.

The driver and two other passengers were taken to a hospital. The driver suffered minor injuries.

According to a news release, Matthews was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers said Matthews was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.