1 hospitalized after house fire in Seminole County
All occupants were evacuated
SEMINOLE COUNTY – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Seminole County Sunday night, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.
The fire happened at a house in Edgemon Avenue, according to authorities.
All the occupants of the house were evacuated and one person was transported to a hospital with burns, according to authorities.
Crews said they have the fire under control and are currently controlling the hot spots.
