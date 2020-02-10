61ºF

1 hospitalized after house fire in Seminole County

All occupants were evacuated

SEMINOLE COUNTY – Firefighters responded to a house fire in Seminole County Sunday night, according to Seminole County Fire Rescue.

The fire happened at a house in Edgemon Avenue, according to authorities.

All the occupants of the house were evacuated and one person was transported to a hospital with burns, according to authorities.

Crews said they have the fire under control and are currently controlling the hot spots.

