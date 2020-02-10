Casselberry police offering free scent evidence kits to help in future missing person cases
CASSELBERRY, Fla. – The Casselberry Police Department is offering free scent evidence kits to help with missing person cases in the future.
Police said The Scent Preservation Kit assists investigators to find a missing child.
Investigators said this kit also aids law enforcement find Alzheimer’s patients when they go missing.
The website of The Scent Preservation Kit said the product stores a person’s unique odor for ten years.
This stored odor helps police K-9s if the person goes missing.
A video from the website demonstrates how the product works.
Anyone interested in a free kit should contact Teri Spencer with Casselberry PD at 407-262-7616 X 1020.
