Casselberry police offering free scent evidence kits to help in future missing person cases

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

CASSELBERRY, Fla. – The Casselberry Police Department is offering free scent evidence kits to help with missing person cases in the future.

Police said The Scent Preservation Kit assists investigators to find a missing child.

Investigators said this kit also aids law enforcement find Alzheimer’s patients when they go missing.

The website of The Scent Preservation Kit said the product stores a person’s unique odor for ten years.

This stored odor helps police K-9s if the person goes missing.

A video from the website demonstrates how the product works.

Anyone interested in a free kit should contact Teri Spencer with Casselberry PD at 407-262-7616 X 1020.

