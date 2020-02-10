Magic to add training facility in Downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic plan to add a training facility to Downtown Orlando, according to Orlando Public Information Officer Karyn Barber.

“We want to thank Mayor Dyer, Commissioner Hill, and the entire Orlando City Council for their leadership and vision. Now that the sale of the land has been approved we will focus on the design of the project," Magic CEO Alex Martin said in a statement.

The team asked the city for city leaders to approve a proposal to build the facility on the 500 block of West Central Boulevard, Barber confirmed the proposal passed at the city council meeting on Monday.

The facility will be just east of Exploria Stadium and just north of the Amway Center.

“The Orlando Magic, DeVos family, and AdventHealth intend to build a world-class training and health facility which will provide Magic players, coaches and our human performance staff with the resources and technology necessary to excel in an increasingly competitive NBA landscape, while furthering our shared vision in providing health and wellness services in the Parramore community,” Martin said in a statement.

The city council agenda showed the city owns 2.58 acres of the property. City leaders agreed to sell the property to the Magic for $5.1 million. Currently the space is occupied by a parking lot.