Memorial service for Florida trooper killed in shooting announced

BRADENTON, Fla. – The memorial service for Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Joseph Bullock killed while helping a motorist last week has been scheduled, according to the FHP.

Bullock was a 19-year veteran with the agency and died in a shooting near an Interstate 95 rest stop in Palm City while helping a pulled-over motorist. The gunman was fatally shot by Riviera police, officials said.

“The worst part of this job is receiving a call like we did this morning, telling us a trooper was killed in the line of duty,” Col. GeneSpaulding said after the shooting.

Bullock’s service will be held Thursday at the Bayside Community Church, East Bradenton Campus at 11 a.m.

After the memorial service, there will be a law enforcement procession to the Sarasota National Cemetery where law enforcement honors will occur at 2:30 p.m.