1 person killed in Lake County crash on State Road 44

Crash involving dump truck, car, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a dump truck in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle happened at 12:05 p.m. at State Road 44 and Cardinal Lane, FHP troopers said.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

