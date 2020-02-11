1 person killed in Lake County crash on State Road 44
Crash involving dump truck, car, troopers say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed Tuesday in a crash involving a dump truck in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash between a dump truck and a passenger vehicle happened at 12:05 p.m. at State Road 44 and Cardinal Lane, FHP troopers said.
One person was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.
⛔️ FATAL CRASH ⛔️— Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) February 11, 2020
SR-44 and Cardinal Lane
-dump truck and passenger vehicle.
-1 person deceased on scene #LakeCounty #Fatal #Crash @FHPOrlando pic.twitter.com/e0vK2Rl2nU
