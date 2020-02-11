Boil water notice issued for parts of Winter Park
Precautionary notice stems from Monday water main break
WINTER PARK, Fla. – City officials have issued a precautionary boil water notice for parts of Winter Park Monday.
The notice is due to a water main break. Some areas experience a water outage or temporary water pressure drop.
The boundaries affected by the water outage begin at Lee Road and Adanson Street, extending north and westerly to include portions of Kingswood Manor, Queenswood Manor, Asbury Park, Forest Edge and Lake Weston.
[AREAS OUTLINED IN MAP]
Those living within the above-mentioned boundary are advised to do the following:
- All water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled.
- A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient
- Use bottled water as an alternative
The precautionary boil water notice will be in effect until the water main work is done and bacteriological surveys show the water is safe to drink. The notice is expected to be in effect for at least 48 hours. City officials will send a notice when water sampling has been completed.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the City of Winter & Wastewater Utilities Department at 407-599-3219.
