Gunfire leaves Orlando home, vehicles riddled with bullets

ORLANDO, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after cars were sprayed by gunfire outside a home that was also shot at overnight, according to Orlando police.

Police said they were called to the home in the 1300 block of Anchor Court shortly before 2:15 a.m. Tuesday about possible vehicle burglaries.

When officers arrived, they found that the cars in the driveway had not been burglarized but had instead been hit by several bullets, police said. Investigators also found that several rounds had been fired into the house.

Shots fired outside Orlando home. (WKMG)

Video from the scene shows several shell casings outside the home. A glass window also appeared to be shattered.

No one was injured, according to police.

It’s unclear whether police are looking for anyone in connection with the gunfire.

No other details were immediately available.

