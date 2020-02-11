Daytona Beach attempted murder suspect booked into jail

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An attempted murder suspect accused of shooting a man in the head in a Daytona Beach apartment is now behind bars.

Terrell Jones was booked into the Volusia County jail Monday.

Law enforcement had been searching for the 26-year-old over the weekend. Jones is a convicted felon accused of shooting Dewayne Gaddy Friday morning at the Mt. Carmel Apartments on North Lincoln Street.

Daytona Beach police said they were alerted to the shooting about eight hours after it happened. When detectives arrived to Gaddy’s apartment unit, they found that Jones and his girlfriend, Geneiva Reeves, tried to clean up the crime scene with bleach and disposed of evidence by throwing it in an apartment complex dumpster, according to the initial incident report.

Officers found the victim 12 hours later with a gunshot wound on his forehead in a Winnebago parked in the backyard of a home on Jefferson Street, according to police.

Gaddy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers found Reeves earlier in their investigation. She was booked in the Volusia County Jail Friday on an accessory after the fact to an attempted second-degree murder charge. Her bond is set at $25,000.

Terrell Jones is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted second-degree murder with a firearm. He’s being held without bond.