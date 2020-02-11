Feeling catty? Adoptable cats will literally help you dump your ex this Valentine’s Day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Valentine’s Day can be a polarizing holiday. Most people either love the chance for romance or think it’s a total waste of time.

If you’re one of the latter, maybe due to recent heartbreak, some adoptable cats at the SPCA of Brevard can help add a little petty joy to your Valentine’s Day.

For a donation, the shelter will write your ex’s name at the bottom of a litter box and let the cats have at it.

You might not get flowers and a teddy bear on Feb. 14, but these cats will be sure your ex is surrounded by chocolate kisses.

Donations can be made here.