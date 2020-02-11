83ºF

Orlando misses record heat by 1 degree

Leesburg set a record on Tuesday

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando missed the record heat by one degree on Tuesday, according to News 6 Chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells.

Temps hit 87 degrees on Tuesday in Orlando, the record for Feb. 11 is 88 degrees.

Leesburg set a record for high temps for Feb. 11, temps hit 87 degrees on Tuesday.

Sorrells said a cold front is coming through the Central Florida area on Thursday.

Daytona Beach was nine degrees warmer than the day prior.

Temps will be way above average on Wednesday in Central Florida.

