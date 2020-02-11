Orlando misses record heat by 1 degree

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando missed the record heat by one degree on Tuesday, according to News 6 Chief meteorologist Tom Sorrells.

Temps hit 87 degrees on Tuesday in Orlando, the record for Feb. 11 is 88 degrees.

Leesburg set a record for high temps for Feb. 11, temps hit 87 degrees on Tuesday.

Record HEAT in Leesburg today. Orlando missed the record by 1 little degree. Still hot tomorrow, cold front Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/Tv8NYwvGts — Tom Sorrells (@tomsorrells) February 11, 2020

Sorrells said a cold front is coming through the Central Florida area on Thursday.

Daytona Beach was nine degrees warmer than the day prior.

Temps will be way above average on Wednesday in Central Florida.