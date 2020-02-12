9-year-old pleads not guilty to stabbing sister, trial scheduled for March

OCALA, Fla. – A 9-year-old boy accused of attempted murder after stabbing his sister appeared Wednesday before a Marion County judge to enter a plea of not guilty.

Two weeks ago, Circuit Judge Sue Robbins ordered a psychiatric evaluation for the boy after investigators say he stabbed his 5-year-old sister multiple times at their Ocala apartment on Jan. 27.

Last week, the boy’s attorney said he had a psychiatric evaluation and asked for more time to complete competency evaluations. On Wednesday, prosecutors said the competency evaluation had still not been completed. The boy is now scheduled to undergo a competency evaluation on Feb. 21.

The judge also set a trial date for March 21.

According to the arrest report, the boy told investigators he wanted to kill his sister because the thought entered his head.

The victim was released from Shands Hospital in Gainesville on Friday, according to Ocala police.