Cruise ship returns to Port Canaveral after Florida boy gets infection during trip

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. – A Central Florida family’s dream vacation turned into a nightmare after a grave medical emergency onboard a Norwegian cruise ship.

The mother said she is now being told she won’t be able to leave the ship until her child’s emergency medical bill is paid in full, according to News 6 sister station WJXT.

Last week, Nicole Mejias posted a message on Facebook, letting her friends know she and her family were about to embark on a five-day cruise onboard the Norwegian Sun. Shortly after the cruise ship departed Friday from Port Canaveral, according to Mejias, her 4-year-old son, Roman, fell and got a small cut above his eye. She said he wound up in the infirmary the next day after the cut got infected, and the infection is threatening his brain and his vision.

By the time they docked in Mexico, according to Mejias, Roman’s condition became more severe.

“They will not airlift us out of here because immigration won’t accept us because we don’t have passports," Mejias said in a video that she posted after speaking with U.S. and local authorities.

She said the captain suggested they get off the boat and go to a Mexican hospital near the port.

“We were advised by someone who works for the consulate not go to a hospital here in Mexico, which looked like a broke down CVS," said Mejias, who added she didn’t want to take the chance of her and her child of being stranded in Mexico without passports to get back into the U.S.

By Monday, the ship’s nurse had to increase Roman’s antibiotics because the infection, which is now in his bloodstream, was getting worse. “His levels are going back up again, so we have to worry about that," Mejias said in the video.

A photo from Nicole Mejias shows her son's eye infection. (Nicole Mejias)

Mejias said she has travel health insurance, but she is required to pay the deductible upfront and will be reimbursed later. She couldn’t come up with all of the money, and now, the bill is increasing -- to nearly $10,000 -- while Roman continues to receive care, according to Mejias. Some money has been donated by fellow passengers and people on Facebook.

Right now, it’s unclear whether Mejias is being detained on the cruise ship while her son is handed over to paramedics who were supposed to be waiting at the port when the ship arrived Wednesday morning. Mejias told WJXT in a Facebook message that she was unfamiliar with the travel insurance because her aunt set up the family vacation.

Norwegian Cruise Lines said it would be issuing a written statement. As of Tuesday evening, WJXT had not received the statement.

