Five people, 12 cats rescued from Daytona Beach house fire

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The Red Cross has stepped in to help a family Wednesday after a fire destroyed their Daytona Beach home.

Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Tanglewood Street around 7:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from a bedroom. Five adults and 13 cats were inside the home.

Fire crews managed to evacuate five adults and 12 cats. One of the cats died.

Authorities say an electrical issue from a window unit started the flames. The fire was contained to one room, but the house suffered smoke damage. One man had to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.