News 6 anchor Bridgett Ellison to MC Black History Month reception in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 anchor Bridgett Ellison will MC the city of Orlando’s annual Black History Month reception, an event designed to highlight the accomplishments of African Americans in the community.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Orlando City Hall Rotunda.

Attendees at the free reception can expect to see Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer in attendance as well as city commissioners, local leaders and residents.

Desmond Meade, president of Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, will serve as the keynote speaker. The theme for this year’s event is “2020 - African Americans and The Vote” in honor of the black men and women who fought for the right to vote and the black elected officials who came thereafter.

For more information about the reception, contact multiculturalaffairs@orlando.gov or call 407-246-3211.