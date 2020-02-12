86ºF

No gun found after reports of shots fired at Tampa middle school, deputies say

Reports came from Barrington Middle School, according to investigators

Erin Dobrzyn, Producer

Tags: Crime, Hillsborough County
Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to reports of shots fired at a Tampa middle school, however, authorities say no gun was found on campus.

Deputies said the reports came from Barrington Middle School, but are not confirming that an actual shooting has taken place.

According to News 6 news partner WTSP, the Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy across the street from Barrington was on lockdown as reports came in.

Authorities said after a search of the campus no gun was located.

Deputies have not reported any injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.

