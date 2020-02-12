No gun found after reports of shots fired at Tampa middle school, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded Wednesday afternoon to reports of shots fired at a Tampa middle school, however, authorities say no gun was found on campus.

Deputies said the reports came from Barrington Middle School, but are not confirming that an actual shooting has taken place.

According to News 6 news partner WTSP, the Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy across the street from Barrington was on lockdown as reports came in.

Authorities said after a search of the campus no gun was located.

HCSO is at Barrington Middle School investigating what initially came in as the sound of a gun shot. There are no reported injuries at this time and no gun has been located. Parents are staging at a nearby Publix. The investigation is ongoing. — HCSO #teamhcso (@HCSOSheriff) February 12, 2020

Deputies have not reported any injuries, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.