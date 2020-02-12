Teacher brought model firearm to Volusia high school, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A teacher at New Smyrna Beach High School brought a model firearm to school to show students Wednesday, deputies say.

According to tweets from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, the firearm was a non-functional model but caused concern when someone saw it and did not know it was a replica.

Officials say deputies and school district personnel responded to the campus quickly, and a message was sent to parents to alert them of the incident.

The name of the teacher involved was not immediately available. The teacher was not arrested, said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

“We are investigating this situation," said school district spokeswoman Kelly Schulz. "New Smyrna Beach High School families have been notified about the fake rifle on campus. “

The sheriff’s office reminds students, staff and teachers that it is never a good idea to bring anything resembling a firearm onto any school campus.