NASA astronaut reunites with dog after spending 328 days in space. The video will melt your heart

With both feet back on the ground after 328 days in space, NASA astronaut Christina Koch captured the moment she was reunited with her dog.

In a video posted to Twitter Thursday, Koch is greeted with jumps and kisses as Little Brown Dog, or LBD for short, welcomes her home after a historic mission to the International Space Station.

Koch, 41, spent nearly 11 months in orbit, taking off last March, and set a record for the longest spaceflight by a woman. She is an electrical engineer who also has a physics degree.

She touched down Feb. 6 after providing researchers the opportunity to observe the effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman. The study served as an important experiment ahead of NASA’s plans to return to the moon under the Artemis program and prepare for the human exploration of Mars.

Koch said she wasn’t sure who was more excited to see the other, but she plans to take LBD for long walks on the beach to celebrate their reunion.

Watch the video below: