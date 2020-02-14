Investigation underway after bullets fly outside Lake Mary hotel

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Authorities are looking for at least one person involved in a shooting outside a Lake Mary hotel, according to police.

Lake Mary police said two people opened fire in the parking lot of the La Quinta Inn and Suites on Greenwood Boulevard Friday morning before at least one man left the scene.

When investigators arrived outside the hotel, they found several shell casings in the parking lot and bullet holes, police said.

Officers said it’s unclear whether the man who took off fired a gun or if he was a victim. Police also haven’t said if they’ve identified the other shooter or if they’re in custody.

A large area is roped off while the investigation is underway.

No other details were immediately available.

