Driver killed after hitting guardrail, jumping over interstate wall, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said Coty Lee Davidson, 33, is dead after a fatal crash in the area of I-75 and County Road 329 around 12:20 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said the preliminary investigation shows Davidson driving south on I-75. For an unknown reason, the car veered off the road and hit a guardrail.

The car then veered back onto the road and began to overturn, troopers said.

Officials said, while the car was flipping, Davidson’s passenger, Megan Fadlovich, 30, was ejected from the car which came to a stop on its roof.

Fadlovich was ejected onto the interstate then fell onto the north guardrail of County Roady 329 below, troopers said.

According to the FHP report, Davidson jumped over the interstate wall and fell onto the north shoulder of County Road 329.

Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene while Fadlovich was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert, troopers said.