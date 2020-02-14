Lawsuit: Man says he contracted Hepatitis A after eating at Kissimmee Denny’s

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man who says he contracted Hepatitis A after eating at a Denny’s in Kissimmee is suing the restaurant chain for negligence, according to a recently filed lawsuit.

The plaintiff went to the restaurant on Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway on Oct. 13, 2019 for a meal and within a few days, started experience nausea, fatigue, jaundice and significant weight loss, records show.

A doctor ultimately diagnosed the man with viral Hepatitis A, which is contracted when a person consumes food or drink contaminated with the feces of an infected person.

The Florida Department of Health announced in November that two workers at the restaurant tested positive for Hepatitis A.

The lawsuit alleges that employees at the restaurant were not properly trained and did not uphold safety standards, which created dangerous conditions for the public.

EYM Realty, which operates the Denny’s in question, is also named in the lawsuit.

The plaintiff claims that as a result of his diagnosis, he’s suffered considerable harm including illness, loss of work and medical bills.

Attorneys are seeking a jury trial in the case.

A Denny’s spokesperson said the company is aware of the allegations.

“Denny’s is aware of the ongoing legal action in Osceola County and is reviewing the case. While we cannot comment on the specifics of ongoing legal matters, we will be working with the involved parties to resolve this case as quickly and effectively as possible. Denny’s is a family restaurant that strives to ensure the safety and enjoyment of its guests,” the statement read.