Missing Brevard woman last traced to Deerfield Beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County deputies said Friday they are searching for a missing and endangered 71-year-old woman who was last seen leaving a home in Merritt Island.

According to her husband, Luann Dodd was last seen Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., but has since been traced to Deerfield Beach, where her credit card was used to purchase gas.

Investigators said they believe Dodd may be traveling south on U.S. 1, driving a light blue 2009 Toyota Scion TC bearing Florida license plate number DWQF18.

Dodd is without her prescribed medication and does not have a cellphone, according to a news release.

Deputies said Dodd is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where Dodd might be is urged to contact the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-7162.

Note: the vehicle shown is not Dodd’s actual vehicle, just a similar vehicle to the one she was last seen driving