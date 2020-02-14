Missing Child Alert activated for Hamilton County teen
15-year-old last seen Thursday
WHITE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Missing Child Alert for 15-year-old John Wentworth of Hamilton County.
According to a news release, Wentworth was last seen in the area of SE 128th Ave. in White Springs, a city about halfway between Jacksonville and Tallahassee.
Investigators said Wentworth has blonde hair, green eyes, is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a white tank top, blue jeans, boots and a camouflage hat, according to a news release.
If you have any information on Wentworth’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at (386) 792-1001 or 911.
