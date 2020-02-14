Orlando Fire Department talks heart health, CPR on Valentine’s Day

ORLANDO, Fla. – This Valentine’s Day, the Orlando Fire Department wants to make sure you know what to do in case of a broken heart.

Diana Stahl is the CPR coordinator for the department and offers yearly training on how to render aid. She spoke to News 6 about the importance of maintaining hearth health and knowing what to do in case of an emergency.

February is National Heart Month, and Stahl offered some tips on how to keep a heart beating with CPR:

- Cardiac arrest can happen anywhere, to anyone at anytime

- For every minute that goes by without CPR, you lose a 10 percent chance of survival

- There is no need for mouth to mouth, by doing chest compressions you push and circulate the blood to the brain until help arrives

- Call 911, then begin compressions by pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest

- You should aim to complete 120 compressions per minute

- The song “Stayin’ Alive” is helpful to remember for the beat

- Florida has a “good samaritan” law that protects anyone who administers CPR under good faith that you are providing help

For Stahl’s full interview, watch the video below.