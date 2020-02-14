UCF to hold candlelight vigil two years after Parkland shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. – A candlelight vigil will be held at the University of Central Florida to commemorate the two-year mark of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting.

The vigil is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Friday at Memory Mall.

According to a news release from UCF, approximately 400 former MSD students are enrolled in the university and more than 160 were students when the shooting happened.

Students who were impacted by the tragedy will give remarks, including those who attended MSD at the time of the shooting and others who lost loved ones.

Organizers said UCF will also offer free, confidential mental health counseling for those impacted and offered letters of condolences, support workshops and care packages to each of its MSD students after the shooting took place.