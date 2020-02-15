Ocala police search for missing 18-year-old

OCALA, Fla. – Officers with the Ocala Police Department are searching for a missing 18-year-old woman.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is helping with the search.

Police said Esmeralda Ruiz was last seen leaving the area near Hillcrest School/YMCA on 17th Street in Ocala.

She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, pink Skechers shoes, and black pants.

Investigators said she is nonverbal and may be scared.

Officers ask if you see her, do not approach and call 911.

Police want her photo to be shared as much as possible.

Investigators also want people in the Ocala area who are home to check their property.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.