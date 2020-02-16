2 transported to hospital with severe burns after house fire, officials say

Two people were transported to a hospital on trauma alerts after suffering severe burns during a fire, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The fire occurred at 536 West Washington Street and one person jumped from the second floor, according to fire officials.

Crews responded around 7pm to a two-story residential fire that was fully-involved. Two patients transported as trauma alerts. Fire investigators are on scene. pic.twitter.com/pRUQSEqRe3 — Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) February 16, 2020

The fire is considered suspicious, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.