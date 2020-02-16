67ºF

Local News

2 transported to hospital with severe burns after house fire, officials say

Fire is considered suspicious, officials say

Tags: Orlando Fire Department
Two people were transported to a hospital on trauma alerts after suffering severe burns during a fire, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

The fire occurred at 536 West Washington Street and one person jumped from the second floor, according to fire officials.

The fire is considered suspicious, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

