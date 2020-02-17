23-year-old pedestrian killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 23-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck during a crash in Osceola County Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 26-year-old woman was driving a Subaru Impreza Sunday at about 7:05 p.m. eastbound on U.S. 192 when a 23-year-old Kissimmee man walked directly into the path of her vehicle.

The front of the car hit the man. He died at an area hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.