Homicide suspect fatally shot by Polk County deputy, officials say

POINCIANA, Fla. – A homicide suspect was fatally shot by a deputy during an overnight standoff in Poinciana, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to an area of Finch Lane around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after witnesses reported hearing gunshots and a woman screaming. When deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot to death and a woman injured by gunfire, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, deputies said. The man’s name has not been released.

While investigating the homicide, deputies gathered information about a suspect that led them to Wood Lane in Poinciana, where they found a suspect barricading himself inside, authorities said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was called to respond to the standoff, which eventually came to an end when the suspect, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed by a SWAT deputy, Sheriff’s Office officials said.

It’s unclear what prompted the deputy to fire their weapon or how many shots were fired.

Authorities have also not released any additional information about the initial homicide.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.