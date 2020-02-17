Man wanted for questioning in fatal shooting at Vacation Lodge

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Police say they’re looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting at the Vacation Lodge last month.

Shaheen White, who has an active warrant for his arrest on a violation of probation charge, is being sought.

Richard Lee Bailey II, 48, was killed during the shooting on Jan. 22 at the hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, according to authorities.

Deundre Jerome Davis

Deundre Jerome Davis, 21, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting.

Police said at the time that they were seeking two additional suspects. It’s unclear if any other arrests have been made.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of 23-year-old White is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).