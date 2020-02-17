69ºF

Pedestrian hit, killed by car in Osceola County, FHP says

Traffic affected on U.S. 192

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday in Osceola County, troopers said.

Troopers remained at the scene of the crash as of about 7:05 p.m.

The wreck took place on U.S. 192 and Old Vineland Road.

The victim, a man, was pronounced deceased at Osceola Regional Hospital, said Lt. Kim Montes, of the Florida Highway Patrol.

At last check, a westbound lane of U.S. 192 was closed.

