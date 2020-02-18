Unsupervised child found wandering in traffic on U.S. 1, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A young child was found wandering around in traffic Saturday night along U.S. 1 in Titusville after he was left unsupervised by his mother, police said.

A bystander who saw the boy walking in traffic called police, and upon interviewing the boy, police said he was unable to provide his mother’s name or where he was staying.

Investigators said they searched the area for over an hour to find where the boy wandered away from, and ultimately discovered an open door at a nearby motel. Police said they spoke to a woman asleep inside the room who confirmed she was staying with the child’s mother, who left to run errands.

Police identified the boy’s mother as 38-year-old Roxanne Raphael. According to her arrest report, Raphael left the motel around 8 p.m. to get a Moneygram and had been gone for two hours by the time her son was found.

Raphael told police her son had wandered away before.

Records show she was arrested for three counts of child neglect and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.