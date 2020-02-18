69ºF

Driver recovering after crashing into shed, troopers say

Driver had medical episode, lost control

DELAND, Fla. – A man is recovering in the hospital after losing control of his car and crashing into a shed behind a DeLand home Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol officials.

Troopers said Michael Clark, 48, was driving along Marsh Road when he suffered a medical episode and lost control of his car, crashing through a fence and into a shed.

Officials said Clark was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one inside the home was injured, investigators said.

