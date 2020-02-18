UCF police catch driver going 79 mph in a 30 mph zone
Police said the ticket will cost him $354 and four points on his license
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was caught going 79 mph in a 30 mph zone on Tuesday, according to the UCF Police Department.
“Not only is that incredibly reckless, but it's going to cost him $354, four points on his license and a court date,” police posted on Twitter.
We warned you that we were ramping up our efforts to catching those speeding on campus.— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 18, 2020
One of our officers just cited a driver for going 79 in a 30 mph zone. Not only is that incredibly reckless, but it's going to cost him $354, four points on his license and a court date. pic.twitter.com/7L6eeNY5ak
Police said they have been ramping up efforts to catch drivers speeding in the area.
On Feb. 13, investigators posted the alert on social media after a crash on Libra Drive.
Authorities said they believed speed and distracted driving were the likely cause of the crash on Feb. 13.
🚨SLOW DOWN & PAY ATTENTION🚨 We believe speed & distracted driving likely caused the crash this morning on Libra Dr. Speed limits may seem low, but it's for a reason-to accommodate all who use our roads.— UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 13, 2020
Be warned: UCFPD is ramping up efforts to catch those speeding on campus. pic.twitter.com/xzS2UP7U4f
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.