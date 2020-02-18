81ºF

UCF police catch driver going 79 mph in a 30 mph zone

Police said the ticket will cost him $354 and four points on his license

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver was caught going 79 mph in a 30 mph zone on Tuesday, according to the UCF Police Department.

“Not only is that incredibly reckless, but it's going to cost him $354, four points on his license and a court date,” police posted on Twitter.

Police said they have been ramping up efforts to catch drivers speeding in the area.

On Feb. 13, investigators posted the alert on social media after a crash on Libra Drive.

Authorities said they believed speed and distracted driving were the likely cause of the crash on Feb. 13.

