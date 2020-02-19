Assistant state attorney accused of inappropriate relationship with victim

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An assistant state attorney has been fired after he was accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a victim in a case he was prosecuting, officials from the Orange-Osceola State Attorney’s Office said.

Prosecutors did not provide details about the claims against Abraham Elmazahi.

“This conduct is appalling and in no way represents the vision or mission of the State Attorney,” officials said Wednesday.

