Longtime school bus driver will be buried in school bus casket

A beloved school bus driver will be laid to rest in a custom casket designed like a school bus.

Glen Paul Davis passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, Feb. 15 according to his obituary.

He was a bus driver for 55 years, from 1949 to 2005, without a single accident, his obituary stated.

To celebrate his life, he will be buried in a casket that looks like a school bus. It says “Grand Meadow Schools — ISD #495” on the side.

The casket was donated by Grand Meadow’s Jim Hindt of Hindt Funeral Home.

