Longtime school bus driver will be buried in school bus casket
Casket donated by local funeral home
A beloved school bus driver will be laid to rest in a custom casket designed like a school bus.
Glen Paul Davis passed away at the age of 88 on Saturday, Feb. 15 according to his obituary.
He was a bus driver for 55 years, from 1949 to 2005, without a single accident, his obituary stated.
To celebrate his life, he will be buried in a casket that looks like a school bus. It says “Grand Meadow Schools — ISD #495” on the side.
The casket was donated by Grand Meadow’s Jim Hindt of Hindt Funeral Home.
More details on the life of Glen Paul Davis can be found here.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT - All rights reserved.