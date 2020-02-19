Missing Palm Bay man with severe dementia last seen at gas station, police say

PALM BAY, Fla. – Palm Bay Police said they are looking for a missing, endangered man with severe dementia who was last seen at a Brevard County gas station Wednesday.

Wilson Montanez, 64, was last seen near the Wawa gas station at Malabar Road and Emerson Drive around 11 a.m walking northbound, according to a news release.

Police said Montanez is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has white and brown hair. He was last seen wearing black pants and a dark-colored shirt, according to officials.

If you see Montanez ,you should contact the police immediately at 321-952-3456 or by dialing 911.