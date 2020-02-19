Orlando officer catches burglary suspect holding baseball bat in parking lot, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando police officer caught a burglary suspect holding a baseball bat in a parking lot on North Parramore Avenue going through a 2018 Nissan, according to an Orange County arrest affidavit.

Sadarius Dion Fort, 25, of Orlando is facing 11 counts of burglary to a conveyance, 12 counts of criminal mischief, one count of grand theft, possession of burglary tools and resisting an officer without violence.

Police said an officer on patrol saw several vehicles with shattered windows.

Investigators say a man with a baseball bat was going through a car.

Authorities said an investigator left a patrol car and gave Fort verbal commands.

The suspect ran from the officer, according to authorities.

After a short pursuit, the officer said Fort stopped running.

Another man was seen running from the area, according to police.

He is facing a charge of loitering and prowling.

Police said 11 vehicles were burglarized through forced entry.

One of the victims said $600 was missing from his car.

Investigators said $600 was found in Fort’s pocket.

Authorities said the victim will be able to get his money back at a later date.