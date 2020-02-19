Stolen vehicle stopped by deputies near Valencia College

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Three suspects were arrested Wednesday after Orange County deputies used stop-sticks to capture the people traveling in a stolen car, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

A large law enforcement presence responded to the incident near Chickasaw Trail and Valencia College, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were following a stolen vehicle and used stop sticks to disable the car. Deputies said the occupants bailed out of the car because they had two flat tires but were captured.

Law enforcement will be on scene for a while, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and people are asked to avoid the area.

There were no injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.