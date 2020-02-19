Teacher accused of kicking disabled student, causing bruises

DELTONA, Fla. – A student with disabilities was left with bruises and abrasions after his elementary school teacher kicked him, Volusia County deputies said.

Deputies said they received calls about a battery that had taken place at Spirit Elementary School on Friday after the parents of a disabled student noticed their son had bruises and abrasions on his shoulders.

Officials said the boy’s parents believed he got the bruises from an incident at school as he did not have the marks when he left home that morning.

According reports, other teachers at the school witnessed Exceptional Education teacher Holly Eicher, 62, kick the boy while he was sitting at a lunch table. Witnesses said the boy was screaming and kicking at Eicher, who attempted to restrain him.

When the student continued to scream, witnesses said Eicher kicked the boy with the back of her heel, causing the boy to cry out, spit and spill his applesauce, which he was then made to clean up, records show.

The student eventually calmed down and was taken back to his classroom, deputies said.

The Volusia County School District sent a voice message to parents letting them know an arrest had occurred on campus.

Reports show Eicher was arrested on campus and taken to the Volusia County Jail.

She is being held on charges of child abuse without great bodily harm, and officials with the Volusia County School District said she has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.