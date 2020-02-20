Deputies identify man fatally shot by security guard at Orange County apartments

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies on Thursday released the identity of an armed man who was fatally shot by a security guard at a local apartment complex Tuesday morning.

The victim in the shooting was identified as 21-year-old Wilchar Jules. Authorities have not released the identity of the security guard or any other additional information about the fatal shooting.

Deputies said the security guard was at Green Gables Apartments off Honour Road around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday when Jules and two other men approached him and began speaking in another language.

During the interaction, Jules pulled out a gun, which is when the uniformed security guard pulled out his firearm and shot Jules, records show.

The two other men fled after the shooting and have not been identified, although authorities said they believe the men are between 18 and 23 years old.

The security guard, employed by Most Qualified Security Professionals, is cooperating with investigators, deputies said. It’s unclear how long the guard has worked for the security company.

No charges have been filed.