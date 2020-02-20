Stolen Orlando PlayStation 4 replaced by concerned neighbors

ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando boy whose gaming system was stolen through an open window in his home now has a new new system and some extra gifts.

Two weeks ago, George Maillis’ grandfather put up a sign in the family’s front yard shaming the person who “broke his grandson’s heart.”

This note was written by George Maillis to a thief he said stole his grandson's PlayStation 4 from their home while everyone was sleeping. (WKMG)

Since then, News 6 viewers asked how they could help.

Last week, Dr. Luis Correa Luna appeared at their front door with a brand-new PlayStation 4.

Dr. Luis Correa Luna presented the Maillis family with a new PlayStation 4 after their system was stolen. (WKMG)

Soon afterward, another viewer insisted on helping the family, and the boy's father said that man purchased his son a new virtual reality system to go with the gaming system.

"Thank you, very much. I really like it," said George. "I wish I could pay you back for anything."

“Oh, man. It’s awesome,” said Tommy Maillis, George’s father. “I couldn’t ask for anything more. It’s amazing. I feel really good for my son.”