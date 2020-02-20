UCF police warn students to slow down after driver caught going 79 mph on campus

ORLANDO, Fla. – University of Central Florida police are warning students to slow down after they caught a driver going 79 mph on campus -- meaning 49 mph over the posted speed limit, a new record.

UCF police officer Ricardo Lopez had to jump into action to catch up with a driver Tuesday morning.

His body camera captured the moment he pulled over the driver of a red Mustang on campus.

The 19-year-old driver said he didn’t know why he was pulled over and didn’t know he was going 49 mph over the speed limit.

"Do you know the speed limit right here?" Lopez asked.

“I don’t actually,” the student replied. “I don’t take this road,”

UCF police later tweeted about the incident calling it "incredibly reckless."

We warned you that we were ramping up our efforts to catching those speeding on campus.



One of our officers just cited a driver for going 79 in a 30 mph zone. Not only is that incredibly reckless, but it's going to cost him $354, four points on his license and a court date. pic.twitter.com/7L6eeNY5ak — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 18, 2020

Andrew Griffin rides a skateboard to class and said he sees drivers speeding all the time, so the incident didn’t surprise him.

“Not in the slightest,” Griffin said. “People like to think they’re in ‘The Fast and Furious’ or they’re the next race car driver.”

Last week, UCF police tweeted pictures of a crash after a driver lost control and left the roadway, likely due to distracted driving.

Police warned then that they were cracking down on drivers.

UCF Police Major Darnell Hill said speeding has been an issue on campus in the past.

"The last couple of crashes we’ve had, where vehicles have left the roadway, speed has played a factor," Hill said.

🚨SLOW DOWN & PAY ATTENTION🚨 We believe speed & distracted driving likely caused the crash this morning on Libra Dr. Speed limits may seem low, but it's for a reason-to accommodate all who use our roads.



Be warned: UCFPD is ramping up efforts to catch those speeding on campus. pic.twitter.com/xzS2UP7U4f — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 13, 2020

Hill took News 6 on a tour of campus and pointed out the speed limit is 25 and 30 mph. He said most students are aware.

"But when they're trying to get to class and they're running a little behind, they take that risk, because they don't want to be late for class," Hill said.

Taking that risk can be pricey.

The higher the speed the more expensive the ticket.

Going 10-14 mph over the speed limit comes with a $204 fine and three points on your license.

The fine increases to $254 along with four points for anyone going 15-19 mph over the speed limit.

Those going 30-49 mph over will be required to attend a mandatory court appearance, pay a $354 and receive four points on their license, which is exactly what happened to the Mustang driver.

In the same spot where he stopped the Mustang, Lopez ticketed another driver for going 27 mph over the speed limit.

His message to drivers: “Obey the sign or pay the fine. It’s as simple as that.”

So far in February, UCF police say they have issued 58 traffic citations and 85 warnings.

Police said they really want to educate students about the importance of not driving over the speed limit, which is why they have issued more warnings than tickets.