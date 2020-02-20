Woman, twins escape house fire near Winter Park

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman and a set of twins are safe after escaping a burning home near Winter Park, according to Seminole County fire officials.

Fire crews said the woman and two 11-year-old children were sleeping inside the home on Elsinore Avenue when the fire broke out Thursday morning.

The woman said she discovered the fire after she woke up because she smelled something. She then woke the children up and got them out of the house, fire officials said.

Crews said about half the house was in flames when they arrived and the car port was almost completely burned. Smoke damage was also found inside the home, which officials said is not currently habitable.

While searching the home, firefighters also found the family’s dog and removed it from the burning home. The dog is expected to be OK, crews said.

Fire officials said there were no smoke detectors inside the home and if the woman hadn’t woken from the smell and gotten the children out, things could have been much worse.

The fire appears to have been accidental, officials said.

The Red Cross has been called to help the family.