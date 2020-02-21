Homicide victim found dead after well-being check in Orange County, deputies say
Cause of death not released
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies said a well-being check led them to find a homicide victim Thursday afternoon.
Jimmie Freeman Jr., 69, was found dead around 4:23 p.m. Thursday at a location on Hartford Place, records show.
Authorities have not said how Freeman died but the case is being investigated as a homicide.
No further information was immediately available.
